Using and Interpreting Concepts





Finding and Discussing the Mean, Median, and Mode In Exercises 17–34, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.





Video Durations The lengths (in minutes) of seven educational videos from the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) (Source: PBS)

83 67 90 55 56 119 52