When comparing the boxplots of two groups, which of the following should be done?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which term best describes a graphical presentation of data that helps in understanding their significance?
A
Data coding
B
Data visualization
C
Data imputation
D
Data normalization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question is asking for a term that describes a graphical presentation of data to help understand their significance.
Recall that 'Data coding' refers to the process of converting data into a particular format or code, not necessarily graphical.
Recognize that 'Data imputation' involves filling in missing data values, which is a data preprocessing technique, not a graphical method.
Know that 'Data normalization' is a technique to adjust values measured on different scales to a common scale, not related to graphical presentation.
Identify that 'Data visualization' is the process of representing data graphically (e.g., charts, graphs) to help interpret and understand the data's significance.
