Which of the following would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following accurately describes the information typically displayed in a bar graph when visualizing data?
A
A bar graph is primarily used to show the distribution of continuous quantitative data.
B
A bar graph is best for showing the cumulative frequency of quantitative data intervals.
C
A bar graph displays the relationship between two quantitative variables using points connected by lines.
D
A bar graph is used to display the frequency or count of categories for qualitative () data.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bar graph: it is designed to display data for different categories, showing the frequency or count of each category.
Recognize that bar graphs are typically used for qualitative (categorical) data, where each bar represents a category and its height corresponds to the frequency or count.
Note that bar graphs are not suitable for continuous quantitative data distributions; histograms are used instead for that purpose.
Understand that cumulative frequency is usually shown with ogive graphs or cumulative frequency graphs, not bar graphs.
Realize that relationships between two quantitative variables are best visualized with scatter plots or line graphs, not bar graphs.
