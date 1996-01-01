Which of the following would be classified as categorical data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?
A
A frequency table
B
A pie chart
C
A histogram
D
A bar chart
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a categorical variable is. A categorical variable represents data sorted into categories or groups, such as colors, types, or labels, rather than numerical values.
Step 2: Review common methods to summarize or visualize categorical data. These include frequency tables, pie charts, and bar charts, all of which display counts or proportions of categories clearly.
Step 3: Recognize that a histogram is designed for numerical data, showing the distribution of continuous variables by grouping data into intervals (bins) and plotting frequencies.
Step 4: Compare the options given: frequency tables, pie charts, and bar charts are appropriate for categorical data, while histograms are not suitable because they require numerical, continuous data.
Step 5: Conclude that the invalid method for summarizing or visualizing a categorical variable is the histogram, as it does not effectively represent categorical data.
Which of the following would not be a valid way to summarize or visualize a categorical variable?
