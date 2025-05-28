Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distribution Shape The shape of a distribution refers to the visual representation of data points across a range of values. Common shapes include symmetric, where data is evenly distributed around a central point; skewed left, where more data points fall on the right; and skewed right, where more data points fall on the left. Understanding the shape helps in identifying patterns and making inferences about the data.

Skewness Skewness measures the asymmetry of a distribution. A distribution is skewed left (negatively skewed) if it has a longer tail on the left side, indicating that most data points are concentrated on the right. Conversely, a right skew (positively skewed) has a longer tail on the right, suggesting that most values are on the left. Identifying skewness is crucial for understanding the data's behavior and potential outliers.