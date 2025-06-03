Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, symmetric about the mean. It is defined by two parameters: the mean (average) and the standard deviation (spread). The properties of the normal distribution make it fundamental in statistics, as many statistical tests assume normality in the data.

Inflection Points Inflection points on a graph are points where the curvature changes direction, indicating a transition from concave up to concave down or vice versa. In the context of the normal distribution, the inflection points occur at one standard deviation away from the mean, marking the points where the slope of the curve changes and the rate of increase or decrease of the probability density function alters.