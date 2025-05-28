Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Histogram A histogram is a graphical representation of the distribution of numerical data, where the data is divided into intervals (bins) and the frequency of data points within each interval is represented by the height of the bars. It helps visualize the shape of the data distribution, making it easier to identify patterns such as central tendency, variability, and skewness. Recommended video: Guided course 05:54 05:54 Intro to Histograms

Distribution Shape The shape of a distribution refers to the way data points are spread across the range of values. Common shapes include symmetric (equal on both sides), uniform (equal frequency across intervals), skewed left (tail on the left), and skewed right (tail on the right). Understanding the shape is crucial for interpreting data characteristics and making statistical inferences. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion