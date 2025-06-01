Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:56 minutes
Problem 5.1.29
Textbook Question
Finding Area
In Exercises 23–36, find the indicated area under the standard normal curve. If convenient, use technology to find the area.
To the right of z= -0.355
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to find the area under the standard normal curve to the right of z = -0.355. The standard normal curve is symmetric, with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1.
Step 2: Recall that the total area under the standard normal curve is 1. The area to the right of a given z-score can be found using the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the standard normal distribution.
Step 3: Use the formula for the cumulative area to the left of z, which is given by P(Z ≤ z). For z = -0.355, find the cumulative area to the left of this z-score using a z-table or statistical software.
Step 4: Subtract the cumulative area to the left of z = -0.355 from 1 to find the area to the right. Mathematically, this is expressed as P(Z > -0.355) = 1 - P(Z ≤ -0.355).
Step 5: If using technology, input z = -0.355 into a statistical calculator or software to directly compute the area to the right. Alternatively, use a z-table to find P(Z ≤ -0.355), then subtract it from 1 as described in Step 4.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. It is used to describe how data is distributed in a standardized way, allowing for comparison across different datasets. The z-score represents the number of standard deviations a data point is from the mean, facilitating the calculation of probabilities and areas under the curve.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-Score
A z-score indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In the context of the standard normal distribution, a z-score of -0.355 means the value is 0.355 standard deviations below the mean, which is essential for determining the area to the right of this z-score.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Area Under the Curve
The area under the curve of a probability distribution represents the likelihood of a random variable falling within a particular range. For the standard normal distribution, this area can be found using z-tables or technology, such as statistical software or calculators. In this case, finding the area to the right of z = -0.355 involves calculating the probability that a value is greater than this z-score.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:50
Z-Scores from Probabilities
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning