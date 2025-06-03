Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.

Z-Score A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions and are essential for finding probabilities associated with specific values in a normal distribution.