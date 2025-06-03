Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
5:11 minutes
Problem 5.2.3
Textbook Question
Computing Probabilities for Normal Distributions In Exercises 1–6, the random variable x is normally distributed with mean mu=174 and standard deviation sigma=20. Find the indicated probability.
P(x > 182)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x follows a normal distribution with mean \( \mu = 174 \) and standard deviation \( \sigma = 20 \). We are tasked with finding the probability \( P(x > 182) \).
Step 2: Standardize the value of x = 182 to a z-score using the formula \( z = \frac{x - \mu}{\sigma} \). Substitute \( x = 182 \), \( \mu = 174 \), and \( \sigma = 20 \) into the formula.
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use the standard normal distribution table (or a calculator) to find the cumulative probability \( P(Z \leq z) \), where Z is the standard normal variable.
Step 4: Since we are looking for \( P(x > 182) \), use the complement rule: \( P(x > 182) = 1 - P(Z \leq z) \). Subtract the cumulative probability from 1.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final value represents the probability that the random variable x is greater than 182 in the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions and are essential for finding probabilities associated with specific values in a normal distribution.
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in the context of normal distributions often involves finding the area under the curve for a specified range of values. This is typically done using Z-scores and standard normal distribution tables or software. For the question at hand, calculating P(x > 182) requires determining the Z-score for x = 182 and then finding the corresponding probability that represents the area to the right of this Z-score.
