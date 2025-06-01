Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 5.2.6
Problem 5.2.6
Textbook Question
Computing Probabilities for Normal Distributions In Exercises 1–6, the random variable x is normally distributed with mean mu=174 and standard deviation sigma=20. Find the indicated probability.
P(172 < x <192)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The random variable x follows a normal distribution with mean μ = 174 and standard deviation σ = 20. We are tasked with finding the probability that x lies between 172 and 192, i.e., P(172 < x < 192).
Step 2: Standardize the values of x = 172 and x = 192 using the z-score formula: z = (x - μ) / σ. For x = 172, calculate z₁ = (172 - 174) / 20. For x = 192, calculate z₂ = (192 - 174) / 20.
Step 3: Use the z-scores obtained in Step 2 to find the corresponding cumulative probabilities from the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software. Let Φ(z₁) represent the cumulative probability for z₁ and Φ(z₂) represent the cumulative probability for z₂.
Step 4: Compute the probability P(172 < x < 192) by subtracting the cumulative probability for z₁ from the cumulative probability for z₂: P(172 < x < 192) = Φ(z₂) - Φ(z₁).
Step 5: Interpret the result. The value obtained in Step 4 represents the probability that the random variable x falls between 172 and 192 in the given normal distribution.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean (mu) and standard deviation (sigma). It is symmetric around the mean, meaning that approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation from the mean, and about 95% falls within two standard deviations. This distribution is fundamental in statistics as many real-world phenomena tend to follow this pattern.
Z-scores
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for the comparison of scores from different normal distributions and are essential for finding probabilities associated with specific values in a normal distribution.
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in the context of normal distributions involves determining the likelihood of a random variable falling within a specific range. This is typically done using Z-scores to convert the values into standard normal variables, which can then be referenced against standard normal distribution tables or calculated using statistical software. For the given range P(172 < x < 192), the probabilities for the corresponding Z-scores must be found and subtracted to obtain the final probability.
