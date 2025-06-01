Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special normal distribution with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. It is represented by the z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. This distribution is crucial for calculating probabilities and areas under the curve, as it allows for the standardization of different normal distributions. Recommended video: Guided course 09:47 09:47 Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table

Z-scores A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores are essential for finding areas under the standard normal curve, as they help determine the probability of a value falling within a certain range. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator