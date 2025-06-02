Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. A z-score can indicate whether a data point is typical or unusual within a given dataset, with values typically above 2 or below -2 considered unusual. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a bell-shaped probability distribution characterized by its mean and standard deviation. In a normal distribution, most of the data points cluster around the mean, and the probabilities for values further away from the mean taper off symmetrically. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting z-scores and determining the unusualness of data points. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities