Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
1:54 minutes
Problem 2.5.44
Textbook Question
Finding z-Scores The distribution of the ages of the winners of the Tour de France from 1903 to 2020 is approximately bell-shaped. The mean age is 27.9 years, with a standard deviation of 3.4 years. In Exercises 43–48, use the corresponding z-score to determine whether the age is unusual. Explain your reasoning. (Source: Le Tour de France)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the z-score formula. The z-score is calculated using the formula: , where is the observed value, is the mean, and is the standard deviation.
Step 2: Identify the mean and standard deviation provided in the problem. The mean age () is 27.9 years, and the standard deviation () is 3.4 years.
Step 3: For each winner's age, substitute the values into the z-score formula. For example, for Christopher Froome (age 31), substitute = 31, = 27.9, and = 3.4 into the formula.
Step 4: Calculate the z-score for each age. A z-score greater than 2 or less than -2 is considered unusual because it falls outside of 95% of the data in a normal distribution.
Step 5: Interpret the z-scores. For each winner, determine whether their age is unusual based on the calculated z-score. Provide reasoning for each case, explaining whether the age is within the typical range or considered unusual.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score measures how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. A z-score can indicate whether a data point is typical or unusual within a given dataset, with values typically above 2 or below -2 considered unusual.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Normal Distribution
A normal distribution is a bell-shaped probability distribution characterized by its mean and standard deviation. In a normal distribution, most of the data points cluster around the mean, and the probabilities for values further away from the mean taper off symmetrically. Understanding this concept is crucial for interpreting z-scores and determining the unusualness of data points.
Recommended video:
06:23
Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistic that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. In the context of z-scores, the standard deviation is essential for determining how far a particular value is from the mean.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
Watch next
Master Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice