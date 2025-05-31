Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score measures how many standard deviations an individual data point is from the mean of a dataset. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the data point and then dividing by the standard deviation. Z-scores allow for comparison between different datasets by standardizing values, making it easier to identify how unusual or typical a particular observation is within its distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 06:31 06:31 Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator

Mean (μ) The mean, often represented by the symbol μ (mu), is the average value of a dataset, calculated by summing all the data points and dividing by the number of points. It provides a central value around which the data tends to cluster. In the context of the question, the means for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor ages are essential for calculating their respective z-scores. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean