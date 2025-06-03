Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Distribution A normal distribution is a bell-shaped probability distribution characterized by its mean and standard deviation. In this context, the towing capacities of pickup trucks follow a normal distribution, meaning most values cluster around the mean (11,830 pounds) and taper off symmetrically towards the extremes. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how unusual a specific towing capacity is relative to the overall distribution.

Z-Score The z-score is a statistical measure that indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean of a distribution. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value in question and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this case, calculating the z-score for a towing capacity of 5,500 pounds will help assess whether this value is considered unusual within the context of the truck towing capacities.