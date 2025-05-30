Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Z-Score A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score means the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales, allowing for comparison across different datasets.

Standard Normal Distribution The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is symmetric and bell-shaped, representing the distribution of many natural phenomena. The area under the curve corresponds to probabilities, and z-scores can be used to find the cumulative area to the left of a given value, which is crucial for determining percentiles.