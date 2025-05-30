Table of contents
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
3:37 minutes
Problem 5.3.6
Textbook Question
Finding a z-Score In Exercises 1–16, use the Standard Normal Table or technology to find the z-score that corresponds to the cumulative area or percentile.
0.94
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the z-score that corresponds to a cumulative area (or percentile) of 0.94 under the standard normal distribution. The cumulative area represents the probability that a value is less than or equal to the z-score.
Step 2: Recall that the standard normal distribution is symmetric with a mean of 0 and a standard deviation of 1. The cumulative area of 0.94 means that 94% of the data lies to the left of the z-score.
Step 3: Use the Standard Normal Table (also called the z-table) or technology (such as a statistical calculator or software) to find the z-score. Locate the cumulative area of 0.94 in the table, or use the inverse cumulative distribution function (often denoted as invNorm or similar) in technology.
Step 4: If using the z-table, find the closest value to 0.94 in the body of the table. Then, identify the corresponding z-score by combining the row and column headers. If using technology, input the cumulative area (0.94) into the inverse cumulative function to directly obtain the z-score.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The z-score you find represents the number of standard deviations above the mean where 94% of the data lies to the left. This z-score is positive because 0.94 is greater than 0.5, indicating it is on the right side of the mean.

Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Z-Score
A z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It indicates how many standard deviations an element is from the mean. A positive z-score means the value is above the mean, while a negative z-score indicates it is below. Z-scores are essential for standardizing scores on different scales, allowing for comparison across different datasets.
Standard Normal Distribution
The standard normal distribution is a special case of the normal distribution where the mean is 0 and the standard deviation is 1. It is symmetric and bell-shaped, representing the distribution of many natural phenomena. The area under the curve corresponds to probabilities, and z-scores can be used to find the cumulative area to the left of a given value, which is crucial for determining percentiles.
Cumulative Area
Cumulative area refers to the total area under the curve of a probability distribution up to a certain point. In the context of the standard normal distribution, it represents the probability that a randomly selected score will be less than or equal to a specific z-score. This concept is vital for interpreting z-scores in terms of percentiles, allowing for the assessment of how a particular score compares to the overall distribution.
