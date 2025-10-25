Identify the sampling technique used, and discuss potential sources of bias (if any). Explain.
Law enforcement officials stop and check the driver of every third vehicle for blood alcohol content.
You want to know the favorite spring break destination among 15,000 students at a university. Determine whether you would take a census or use a sampling. If you would use a sampling, determine which sampling technique you would use. Explain your reasoning.
[DATA] Chicago High Schools Open the data set 1_3_17 from www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. The data set represents a list of every high school in the city of Chicago. Suppose you wish to conduct a survey of all the students enrolled for a simple random sample of 8 high schools in the city of Chicago. Record the name of the 8 high schools (individuals) selected. Write a description of the process you used to generate your sample.
Describe a circumstance in which stratified sampling would be an appropriate sampling method.
A(n) _______ sample is obtained by dividing the population into groups and selecting all individuals from within a random sample of the groups.
True or False: A simple random sample is always preferred because it obtains the same information as other sampling plans but requires a smaller sample size.
True or False: When conducting a cluster sample, it is better to have fewer clusters with more individuals when the clusters are heterogeneous.