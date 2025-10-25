You want to know the favorite spring break destination among 15,000 students at a university. Determine whether you would take a census or use a sampling. If you would use a sampling, determine which sampling technique you would use. Explain your reasoning.
A(n) _______ sample is obtained by dividing the population into groups and selecting all individuals from within a random sample of the groups.
Stratified Sampling
Cluster Sampling
Random Sampling
[DATA] Chicago High Schools Open the data set 1_3_17 from www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. The data set represents a list of every high school in the city of Chicago. Suppose you wish to conduct a survey of all the students enrolled for a simple random sample of 8 high schools in the city of Chicago. Record the name of the 8 high schools (individuals) selected. Write a description of the process you used to generate your sample.
Describe a circumstance in which stratified sampling would be an appropriate sampling method.
True or False: A simple random sample is always preferred because it obtains the same information as other sampling plans but requires a smaller sample size.
True or False: When conducting a cluster sample, it is better to have fewer clusters with more individuals when the clusters are heterogeneous.
True or False: Inferences based on voluntary response samples are generally not reliable.