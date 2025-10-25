Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Voluntary Response Samples Voluntary response samples consist of individuals who choose to participate on their own, often leading to biased data because those with strong opinions are more likely to respond. This self-selection can distort the representativeness of the sample.

Sampling Bias Sampling bias occurs when certain members of a population are systematically more likely to be selected than others, resulting in a sample that does not accurately reflect the population. Voluntary response samples are prone to this bias.