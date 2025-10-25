[DATA] Chicago High Schools Open the data set 1_3_17 from www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. The data set represents a list of every high school in the city of Chicago. Suppose you wish to conduct a survey of all the students enrolled for a simple random sample of 8 high schools in the city of Chicago. Record the name of the 8 high schools (individuals) selected. Write a description of the process you used to generate your sample.
True or False: A simple random sample is always preferred because it obtains the same information as other sampling plans but requires a smaller sample size.
Describe a circumstance in which stratified sampling would be an appropriate sampling method.
A(n) _______ sample is obtained by dividing the population into groups and selecting all individuals from within a random sample of the groups.
True or False: When conducting a cluster sample, it is better to have fewer clusters with more individuals when the clusters are heterogeneous.
True or False: Inferences based on voluntary response samples are generally not reliable.
True or False: When obtaining a stratified sample, the number of individuals included within each stratum must be equal.
Stratified Sampling The owner of a private food store is concerned about employee morale. She decides to survey the managers and hourly employees to see if she can learn about work environment and job satisfaction. From the list of workers at the store, obtain a stratified sample of two managers and four hourly employees to survey.