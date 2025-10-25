[DATA] Chicago High Schools Open the data set 1_3_17 from www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats. The data set represents a list of every high school in the city of Chicago. Suppose you wish to conduct a survey of all the students enrolled for a simple random sample of 8 high schools in the city of Chicago. Record the name of the 8 high schools (individuals) selected. Write a description of the process you used to generate your sample.