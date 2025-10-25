Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cluster Sampling Cluster sampling is a method where the population is divided into groups, or clusters, and a random sample of these clusters is selected. All individuals within chosen clusters are then studied. This technique is often used for practical reasons, such as reducing costs or logistical complexity. Recommended video: 06:53 06:53 Sampling Distribution of Sample Mean

Heterogeneity Within Clusters Heterogeneity within clusters means that individuals inside each cluster are diverse or varied in characteristics. When clusters are heterogeneous, each cluster can represent the population well, so sampling fewer clusters with more individuals might still capture population variability. Recommended video: 05:26 05:26 Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts Example 1