Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:36 minutes
Problem 6.1.49a
Textbook Question
Cholesterol Contents of Cheese A cheese processing company wants to estimate the mean cholesterol content of all one-ounce servings of a type of cheese. The estimate must be within 0.75 milligram of the population mean.
a. Determine the minimum sample size required to construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean. Assume the population standard deviation is 3.10 milligrams.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for determining the minimum sample size required for estimating a population mean: n = (Z * σ / E)^2, where Z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, σ is the population standard deviation, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem: the confidence level is 95%, so the z-score (Z) for a 95% confidence level is approximately 1.96. The population standard deviation (σ) is 3.10 milligrams, and the margin of error (E) is 0.75 milligrams.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula: n = (1.96 * 3.10 / 0.75)^2.
Step 4: Simplify the expression inside the parentheses first: calculate (1.96 * 3.10) and then divide the result by 0.75.
Step 5: Square the result from Step 4 to find the minimum sample size (n). If the result is not a whole number, always round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
06:33
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Size Determination
Determining the minimum sample size is crucial for ensuring that the estimate of the population mean is accurate within a specified margin of error. The formula for calculating sample size involves the desired confidence level, the population standard deviation, and the margin of error, which in this case is 0.75 milligrams.
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this context, the population standard deviation of 3.10 milligrams indicates how much individual cholesterol content values deviate from the mean, which is essential for calculating the sample size needed for the confidence interval.
Guided course
08:45
Calculating Standard Deviation
