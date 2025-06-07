Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
3:45 minutes
Problem 6.2.31
Textbook Question
Constructing a Confidence Interval In Exercises 31 and 32, use the data set to (c) construct a 98% confidence interval for the population mean.
[APPLET] Earnings The annual earnings (in dollars) of 32 randomly selected intermediate level life insurance underwriters (Adapted from Salary.com)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample mean (x̄) by summing all the earnings data provided in the table and dividing by the total number of data points (n = 32). Use the formula: .
Step 2: Calculate the sample standard deviation (s) using the formula: , where x̄ is the sample mean and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the critical value (z*) for a 98% confidence level. For a two-tailed test, look up the z-value corresponding to 98% confidence in a standard normal distribution table. This value is typically around 2.33.
Step 4: Calculate the margin of error (E) using the formula: , where z* is the critical value, s is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size.
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval for the population mean using the formula: , where x̄ is the sample mean and E is the margin of error.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 98% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 98% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average of a set of values for an entire population. It is a parameter that represents the central tendency of the population data. In the context of the question, it refers to the average annual earnings of all life insurance underwriters, which we estimate using sample data.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected from a population for analysis. In this case, the sample size is 32, which is crucial for calculating the confidence interval. A larger sample size generally leads to a more accurate estimate of the population mean and a narrower confidence interval.
