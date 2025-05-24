Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Counting
Problem 3.T.7b
Textbook Question
7. There are 16 students giving final presentations in your history course.
b. Presentation subjects are based on the units of the course. Unit B is covered by three students, Unit C is covered by five students, and Units A and D are each covered by four students. How many presentation orders are possible when presentations on
the same unit are indistinguishable from each other?
Step 1: Understand the problem. The total number of students is 16, and they are grouped by units: Unit A (4 students), Unit B (3 students), Unit C (5 students), and Unit D (4 students). Presentations on the same unit are indistinguishable, meaning the order within each unit does not matter.
Step 2: Recall the formula for permutations of indistinguishable items. When arranging a set of items where some are indistinguishable, the total number of arrangements is given by the formula: \( \frac{n!}{k_1! \cdot k_2! \cdot \dots \cdot k_m!} \), where \( n \) is the total number of items, and \( k_1, k_2, \dots, k_m \) are the counts of indistinguishable items in each group.
Step 3: Apply the formula. Here, \( n = 16 \) (total students), and the groups are \( k_1 = 4 \) (Unit A), \( k_2 = 3 \) (Unit B), \( k_3 = 5 \) (Unit C), and \( k_4 = 4 \) (Unit D). Substitute these values into the formula: \( \frac{16!}{4! \cdot 3! \cdot 5! \cdot 4!} \).
Step 4: Simplify the factorials. Compute the factorials for \( 16! \), \( 4! \), \( 3! \), and \( 5! \), but do not calculate the final result yet. The factorial of a number \( n! \) is the product of all positive integers from 1 to \( n \). For example, \( 4! = 4 \cdot 3 \cdot 2 \cdot 1 \).
Step 5: Divide \( 16! \) by the product of \( 4! \cdot 3! \cdot 5! \cdot 4! \). This will give the total number of possible presentation orders where presentations on the same unit are indistinguishable. Leave the result in its simplified form if needed.
Permutations and Combinations
Permutations and combinations are fundamental concepts in combinatorics that deal with counting arrangements and selections. Permutations refer to the different ways to arrange a set of items where order matters, while combinations refer to selections where order does not matter. In this question, since presentations on the same unit are indistinguishable, combinations are more relevant for calculating the total arrangements.
Permutations vs. Combinations
Multinomial Coefficient
The multinomial coefficient is a generalization of the binomial coefficient and is used to count the ways to divide a set of items into multiple groups. It is expressed as n!/(k1! * k2! * ... * kr!), where n is the total number of items, and k1, k2, ..., kr are the sizes of the groups. In this scenario, it helps determine the number of distinct arrangements of students presenting on different units.
Coefficient of Determination
Indistinguishable Objects
Indistinguishable objects refer to items that cannot be differentiated from one another within a set. In this problem, the students presenting on the same unit are indistinguishable, meaning their order does not affect the overall arrangement. This concept is crucial for simplifying the calculation of possible presentation orders, as it reduces the total number of unique arrangements.
Permutations of Non-Distinct Objects
