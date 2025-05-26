Table of contents
4. Probability
Counting
2:07 minutes
Problem 3.RE.44
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41-44, perform the indicated calculation.
44. (5C3)/(10C3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem involves calculating a ratio of combinations. Specifically, you need to compute \( \frac{{5C3}}{{10C3}} \), where \( nCk \) represents the number of ways to choose \( k \) items from \( n \) items without regard to order.
Step 2: Recall the formula for combinations. The formula for \( nCk \) is \( \binom{n}{k} = \frac{{n!}}{{k!(n-k)!}} \), where \( n! \) is the factorial of \( n \).
Step 3: Compute \( 5C3 \) using the formula. Substitute \( n = 5 \) and \( k = 3 \) into the formula: \( \binom{5}{3} = \frac{{5!}}{{3!(5-3)!}} = \frac{{5!}}{{3! \cdot 2!}} \). Simplify this expression.
Step 4: Compute \( 10C3 \) using the formula. Substitute \( n = 10 \) and \( k = 3 \) into the formula: \( \binom{10}{3} = \frac{{10!}}{{3!(10-3)!}} = \frac{{10!}}{{3! \cdot 7!}} \). Simplify this expression.
Step 5: Divide the results of \( 5C3 \) and \( 10C3 \). Use the simplified values from Steps 3 and 4 to compute \( \frac{{5C3}}{{10C3}} \). Simplify the fraction to get the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order does not matter. The notation 'nCr' represents the number of ways to choose 'r' items from 'n' items, calculated using the formula n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial. Understanding combinations is essential for solving problems involving group selections.
Factorial
A factorial, denoted as 'n!', is the product of all positive integers up to 'n'. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are fundamental in combinatorial calculations, as they help determine the total arrangements or selections of items in various scenarios.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a ratio of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes. In the context of combinations, the ratio of two combinations, such as (5C3)/(10C3), can represent the probability of selecting a specific group from a larger set, providing insights into comparative likelihoods.
5:37
Introduction to Probability
