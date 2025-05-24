Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Permutations Permutations refer to the different ways of arranging a set of items where the order matters. The notation nPr represents the number of ways to choose r items from a total of n items, considering the arrangement. For example, if you have 3 letters A, B, and C, the permutations of choosing 2 letters would include AB, AC, BA, BC, CA, and CB. Recommended video: 07:11 07:11 Introduction to Permutations

Factorial A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers up to n. It is a fundamental concept in combinatorics, used to calculate permutations and combinations. For instance, 5! equals 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials grow rapidly, making them essential for counting arrangements and selections. Recommended video: 05:22 05:22 Combinations