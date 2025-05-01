Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A marketing associate for a supermarket chain wants to determine how many of each snack type to stock. According to previous market research, customers' preferences tend to follow the distribution in the table. If approximately 200 snack items are purchased in a day, what is the expected frequency of each snack type?
A
18, 11, 6, 8, 12
B
36, 21, 12, 8, 23
C
40, 40, 40, 40, 40
D
72, 42, 24, 16, 46
Watch next
Master Goodness of Fit Test with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning