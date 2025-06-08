Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: n (the number of trials) and p (the probability of success). Understanding this distribution is crucial for determining when certain statistical methods can be applied. Recommended video: Guided course 03:28 03:28 Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution

Normal Approximation The normal approximation to the binomial distribution allows us to use the normal distribution to estimate probabilities for binomial outcomes when certain conditions are met. Specifically, the conditions np ≥ 5 and nq ≥ 5 ensure that the distribution is sufficiently symmetric and bell-shaped, making the approximation valid. Recommended video: 06:23 06:23 Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities