Stratified Sampling Stratified sampling is a method where the population is divided into distinct subgroups, or strata, that share similar characteristics. Samples are then randomly selected from each stratum proportionally or equally. This ensures representation from all groups, improving the accuracy and reliability of survey results. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sampling Frame A sampling frame is a complete list of all members in the population from which a sample is drawn. In this question, the lists of managers and hourly employees serve as separate sampling frames for each stratum, allowing the selection of specific individuals for the survey. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion