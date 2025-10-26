True or False: A simple random sample is always preferred because it obtains the same information as other sampling plans but requires a smaller sample size.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Stratified Sampling The owner of a private food store is concerned about employee morale. She decides to survey the managers and hourly employees to see if she can learn about work environment and job satisfaction. From the list of workers at the store, obtain a stratified sample of two managers and four hourly employees to survey.
True or False: When conducting a cluster sample, it is better to have fewer clusters with more individuals when the clusters are heterogeneous.
True or False: Inferences based on voluntary response samples are generally not reliable.
True or False: When obtaining a stratified sample, the number of individuals included within each stratum must be equal.
Systematic Sample To predict the outcome of a county election, a newspaper obtains a list of all 945,035 registered voters in the county and wants to conduct a systematic sample.
Determine k if the sample size is 130.
Sample Design A school board at a local community college is considering raising the student services fees. The board wants to obtain the opinion of the student body before proceeding. Design a sampling method to obtain the individuals in the sample. Be sure to support your choice.
Sample Design A pharmaceutical company wants to conduct a survey of 30 individuals who have high cholesterol. The company has obtained a list from doctors throughout the country of 6600 individuals who are known to have high cholesterol. Design a sampling method to obtain the individuals in the sample. Be sure to support your choice.