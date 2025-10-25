Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stratified Sampling Stratified sampling is a method of sampling that divides the population into distinct subgroups, or strata, based on shared characteristics. Samples are then drawn from each stratum to ensure representation across key segments of the population.

Proportional vs. Equal Allocation In stratified sampling, the number of individuals selected from each stratum can be proportional to the stratum's size in the population or equal across strata. Proportional allocation reflects the population structure, while equal allocation selects the same number from each stratum regardless of size.