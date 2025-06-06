Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty about the estimate. The width of the interval reflects the precision of the estimate; narrower intervals suggest more precise estimates. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Sample Size Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. A larger sample size generally leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters, as it reduces the impact of random variability. In the context of confidence intervals, increasing the sample size typically results in a narrower interval, indicating greater precision in estimating the population parameter. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion