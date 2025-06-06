Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:59 minutes
Problem 6.1.43b
Textbook Question
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the width of a confidence interval? Explain.
b. Increase in the sample size
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between sample size and the width of a confidence interval: The width of a confidence interval is inversely related to the square root of the sample size. This means that as the sample size increases, the width of the confidence interval decreases.
Recall the formula for the margin of error in a confidence interval: \( \text{Margin of Error} = z^* \cdot \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( z^* \) is the critical value, \( \sigma \) is the population standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size.
Analyze the effect of increasing the sample size \( n \): Since \( n \) appears in the denominator under a square root, increasing \( n \) will decrease the value of \( \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}} \), which in turn reduces the margin of error.
Conclude how this impacts the confidence interval: A smaller margin of error results in a narrower confidence interval, meaning the range of values within which the population parameter is estimated becomes more precise.
Summarize the effect: Increasing the sample size reduces the width of the confidence interval, improving the precision of the estimate while keeping all other factors constant.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty about the estimate. The width of the interval reflects the precision of the estimate; narrower intervals suggest more precise estimates.
Sample Size
Sample size refers to the number of observations or data points collected in a study. A larger sample size generally leads to more reliable estimates of population parameters, as it reduces the impact of random variability. In the context of confidence intervals, increasing the sample size typically results in a narrower interval, indicating greater precision in estimating the population parameter.
Margin of Error
The margin of error is the amount of error that can be tolerated in the estimate of a population parameter. It is influenced by the sample size and the variability of the data. A larger sample size decreases the margin of error, which in turn reduces the width of the confidence interval, allowing for a more accurate representation of the population parameter.
