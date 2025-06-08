Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations needed in a sample to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. It is crucial in statistics to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population, allowing for valid inferences. The formula often used involves the desired confidence level, the population standard deviation, and the margin of error.

Confidence Level The confidence level represents the probability that the sample mean will fall within a specified range of the population mean. In this case, a 99% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples, 99% of the time, the sample mean would be within two units of the true population mean. This concept is essential for understanding the reliability of the sample estimates.