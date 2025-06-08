Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.1.48
Determining a Minimum Sample Size Determine the minimum sample size required when you want to be 99% confident that the sample mean is within two units of the population mean and σ = 1.4. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size for estimating a population mean: , where is the critical z-value, is the population standard deviation, and is the margin of error.
Determine the critical z-value for a 99% confidence level. Since the confidence level is 99%, the significance level is 0.01, and is 0.005. Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-value corresponding to a cumulative probability of 0.995.
Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, = 1.4 and = 2. The formula becomes: .
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses by multiplying the critical z-value by the standard deviation and dividing by the margin of error.
Square the result from the previous step to calculate the minimum sample size. If the result is not a whole number, always round up to the nearest integer, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations needed in a sample to achieve a desired level of confidence and precision. It is crucial in statistics to ensure that the sample accurately reflects the population, allowing for valid inferences. The formula often used involves the desired confidence level, the population standard deviation, and the margin of error.
Confidence Level
The confidence level represents the probability that the sample mean will fall within a specified range of the population mean. In this case, a 99% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples, 99% of the time, the sample mean would be within two units of the true population mean. This concept is essential for understanding the reliability of the sample estimates.
Margin of Error
The margin of error is the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain level of confidence. In this scenario, a margin of error of two units means that the sample mean should be within two units of the population mean. This concept is vital for determining how precise the sample estimate needs to be in relation to the population parameter.
