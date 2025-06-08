Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Margin of Error The margin of error quantifies the uncertainty associated with a sample estimate. It represents the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. In the context of a confidence interval, it is calculated as half the width of the interval, indicating how much the sample mean may differ from the actual population mean.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample statistic, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples, approximately 95% of the calculated intervals would contain the true mean. It provides a way to express the reliability of the estimate.