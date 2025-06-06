Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:54 minutes
Problem 6.1.43a
Textbook Question
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the width of a confidence interval? Explain.
a. Increase in the level of confidence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the level of confidence and the width of a confidence interval: A higher confidence level means we want to be more certain that the interval contains the true population parameter. This requires a wider interval to account for more variability.
Recall the formula for a confidence interval: \( \text{Confidence Interval} = \bar{x} \pm z^* \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), where \( z^* \) is the critical value corresponding to the desired confidence level, \( \bar{x} \) is the sample mean, \( s \) is the sample standard deviation, and \( n \) is the sample size.
Note that an increase in the confidence level leads to a larger critical value \( z^* \), as higher confidence levels correspond to capturing more of the standard normal distribution's area under the curve.
Recognize that a larger \( z^* \) directly increases the margin of error \( z^* \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \), which in turn increases the width of the confidence interval.
Conclude that increasing the level of confidence results in a wider confidence interval, as the interval must expand to ensure a higher probability of containing the true population parameter.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter. It is expressed with a certain level of confidence, typically 95% or 99%, indicating the degree of certainty that the parameter lies within the interval. The width of the interval reflects the precision of the estimate; narrower intervals suggest more precise estimates.
Level of Confidence
The level of confidence represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter if the same sampling method is repeated multiple times. Common levels of confidence are 90%, 95%, and 99%. Increasing the level of confidence results in a wider confidence interval, as it requires a broader range to ensure that the true parameter is captured within the interval.
Margin of Error
The margin of error is the amount of error that is allowed in the estimation of a population parameter. It is influenced by the level of confidence and the variability in the data. A higher margin of error leads to a wider confidence interval, as it accounts for greater uncertainty in the estimate, which is particularly relevant when the level of confidence is increased.
04:08
Finding the Minimum Sample Size Needed for a Confidence Interval
