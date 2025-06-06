Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Mean The population mean is the average of all values in a population, representing a central point around which data points are distributed. It is a key parameter in statistics, often denoted by the symbol μ. Understanding the population mean is crucial for making inferences about the entire population based on sample data.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence in a sample to support a specific claim about a population parameter. In this context, one might test the hypothesis that the population mean is greater than $70. This involves comparing sample data against a null hypothesis to assess the likelihood of observing the data if the null hypothesis is true.