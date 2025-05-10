In Exercises 5–16, use the listed paired sample data, and assume that the samples are simple random samples and that the differences have a distribution that is approximately normal.





The Freshman 15 The “Freshman 15” refers to the belief that college students gain 15 lb (or 6.8 kg) during their freshman year. Listed below are weights (kg) of randomly selected male college freshmen (from Data Set 13 “Freshman 15” in Appendix B). The weights were measured in September and later in April.





b. Construct the confidence interval that could be used for the hypothesis test described in part (a). What feature of the confidence interval leads to the same conclusion reached in part (a)?