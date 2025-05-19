Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scale Manipulation
The vertical axis scale can be manipulated to exaggerate or minimize differences between data points. In this graph, the y-axis starts at zero, which is good practice, but the spacing and increments can still influence perception of the differences in shark attacks across months.
Recommended video:
Creating Bar Graphs and Pareto Charts
Context and Denominator Effect
The graph shows raw counts of shark attacks without considering the number of people in the water each month. Higher attacks in summer months may be due to more swimmers, so without adjusting for exposure, the graph can mislead about actual risk.
Recommended video:
Permutations of Non-Distinct Objects
Data Aggregation Over Time
The graph aggregates data from 1926 to present, which may mask trends or changes over time. Seasonal patterns might have shifted, and combining all years can give a misleading impression of current risk patterns.
Recommended video:
Creating Time-Series Graphs