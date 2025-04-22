Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it quantifies the chance of randomly selecting the correct answer from a set of options. If there are five possible answers, the probability of guessing correctly is 1 out of 5, or 0.2. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Random Guessing Random guessing refers to making a choice without any prior knowledge or reasoning. In the context of the question, it implies selecting one of the five names without any information about who actually discovered penicillin. This method of selection assumes that each option has an equal chance of being chosen. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions