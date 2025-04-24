Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, a probability of 0.20 indicates that there is a 20% chance of answering a question correctly, meaning that out of 100 attempts, one would expect to answer correctly about 20 times. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Independent Events Independent events are those whose outcomes do not affect each other. In the context of the ESP experiment, if each question is answered independently, the probability of answering correctly remains constant at 20% for each question, regardless of previous answers. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events