Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Distribution A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In the context of births, we can model the number of girls born using a binomial distribution, where each birth can be considered a trial with two outcomes: girl or boy. Understanding this distribution helps in determining what counts as significantly low or high based on expected probabilities. Recommended video: Guided course 06:39 06:39 Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution

Significance Level The significance level is a threshold used to determine whether a result is statistically significant. In this context, it helps to assess whether the observed number of girls (53) is significantly low or high compared to what would be expected under normal circumstances (typically around 50 girls in 100 births). A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates that results beyond this threshold are considered statistically significant. Recommended video: Guided course 04:46 04:46 Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4