Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:34 minutes
Problem 4.1.9
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–12, assume that 100 births are randomly selected. Use subjective judgment to describe the given number of girls as (a) significantly low, (b) significantly high, or (c) neither significantly low nor significantly high.
53 girls.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the problem context. We are tasked with determining whether the observed number of 53 girls out of 100 births is significantly low, significantly high, or neither. This involves comparing the observed value to the expected distribution under the assumption of a fair 50/50 chance of having a girl or boy at each birth.
Step 2: Identify the statistical distribution. Since the births are independent and there are two possible outcomes (girl or boy), the number of girls in 100 births follows a binomial distribution with parameters n = 100 (number of trials) and p = 0.5 (probability of a girl).
Step 3: Calculate the mean (μ) and standard deviation (σ) of the binomial distribution. The mean is given by μ = n × p, and the standard deviation is given by σ = √(n × p × (1 - p)). Substitute n = 100 and p = 0.5 into these formulas.
Step 4: Determine the range for significantly low and significantly high values. A common rule is to consider values more than 2 standard deviations away from the mean as significant. Calculate the lower threshold as μ - 2σ and the upper threshold as μ + 2σ.
Step 5: Compare the observed value (53 girls) to the thresholds. If the value is below the lower threshold, it is significantly low. If it is above the upper threshold, it is significantly high. If it falls within the range, it is neither significantly low nor significantly high.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability Distribution
A probability distribution describes how the probabilities of a random variable are distributed across its possible values. In the context of births, we can model the number of girls born using a binomial distribution, where each birth can be considered a trial with two outcomes: girl or boy. Understanding this distribution helps in determining what counts as significantly low or high based on expected probabilities.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Significance Level
The significance level is a threshold used to determine whether a result is statistically significant. In this context, it helps to assess whether the observed number of girls (53) is significantly low or high compared to what would be expected under normal circumstances (typically around 50 girls in 100 births). A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates that results beyond this threshold are considered statistically significant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Subjective Judgment
Subjective judgment refers to the process of making decisions based on personal opinions, interpretations, or feelings rather than objective data. In this exercise, subjective judgment is used to evaluate whether the number of girls (53) is perceived as significantly low, high, or neither, which can vary based on individual perspectives and the context of the situation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:27
Difference in Proportions: Hypothesis Tests
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice