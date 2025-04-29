Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subjective Probability Subjective probability is an individual's personal judgment or estimate of the likelihood of an event occurring, based on their own experiences, beliefs, and information. Unlike objective probability, which is based on statistical data, subjective probability can vary significantly from person to person. For example, someone who frequently hears about plane crashes may estimate a higher probability of seeing such a story on the news.

Event Probability Event probability refers to the likelihood of a specific event happening, expressed as a number between 0 and 1, or as a percentage. In the context of the question, it involves estimating the chance that a news report will feature a plane crash story. Understanding how to assess the frequency and context of similar past events can help in making this estimation.