4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
2:50 minutes
Problem 4.q.5
Textbook Question
Subjective Probability Estimate the probability that the next time you watch a TV news report, it includes a story about a plane crash.
1
1
Understand the concept of subjective probability: Subjective probability is based on personal judgment, experience, or intuition rather than objective data. It reflects an individual's belief about the likelihood of an event occurring.
Identify the factors influencing your subjective probability: Consider how often you personally encounter news stories about plane crashes, your perception of their frequency, and any recent events that might bias your judgment.
Account for external data if available: While subjective probability is personal, you can still consider general statistics, such as the frequency of plane crashes reported in the news, to inform your estimate.
Formulate your subjective probability: Based on your judgment and any relevant information, assign a probability value between 0 and 1 (e.g., 0.1 for a 10% chance) to represent the likelihood of encountering a plane crash story in the next TV news report you watch.
Reflect on potential biases: Recognize that subjective probabilities can be influenced by factors like recent events (availability bias) or personal experiences, and adjust your estimate if necessary to ensure it aligns with your overall understanding.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Subjective Probability
Subjective probability is an individual's personal judgment or estimate of the likelihood of an event occurring, based on their own experiences, beliefs, and information. Unlike objective probability, which is based on statistical data, subjective probability can vary significantly from person to person. For example, someone who frequently hears about plane crashes may estimate a higher probability of seeing such a story on the news.
Event Probability
Event probability refers to the likelihood of a specific event happening, expressed as a number between 0 and 1, or as a percentage. In the context of the question, it involves estimating the chance that a news report will feature a plane crash story. Understanding how to assess the frequency and context of similar past events can help in making this estimation.
Cognitive Bias
Cognitive bias refers to systematic patterns of deviation from norm or rationality in judgment, which can affect how probabilities are estimated. For instance, the availability heuristic may lead someone to overestimate the likelihood of plane crashes if they recall recent news stories about them. Recognizing these biases is crucial for making more accurate subjective probability assessments.
