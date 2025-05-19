a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance with 22 degrees of freedom.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Interesting Results Suppose you wish to find out the answer to the age-old question, "Do Americans prefer Coke or Pepsi?" You conduct a blind taste test in which individuals are randomly asked to drink one of the colas first, followed by the other cola, and then asked to disclose which drink they prefer. Results of your taste test indicate that 53 of 100 individuals prefer Pepsi.
c. Suppose you changed the level of significance in conducting the hypothesis test to α = 0.01. What would happen to the range of values of p₀ for which the null hypothesis is not rejected? Why does this make sense?
Key Concepts
Level of Significance (α)
Null Hypothesis and Rejection Region
Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing Relationship
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 33.
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 40.
You Explain It! ESP Suppose an acquaintance claims to have the ability to determine the birth month of randomly selected individuals. To test such a claim, you randomly select 80 individuals and ask the acquaintance to state the birth month of the individual. If the individual has the ability to determine birth month, then the proportion of correct birth months should exceed 1/12, the rate one would expect from simply guessing.
a. State the null and alternative hypotheses for this experiment.
Efficacy of e-Cigs Do electronic cigarettes assist in helping individuals quit smoking? Researchers found 300 current smokers to volunteer for a study in which each was randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups. Group 1 received an electronic cigarette (e-cig) in which each cartridge contained 7.2 mg of nicotine, Group 2 received an e-cig that contained 5.4 mg of nicotine, and Group 3 received an e-cig that contained no nicotine. The subjects did not know which group they were assigned. During the course of the 52-week intervention, subjects dropped out of the study. At the end of the study 65 subjects remained in Group 1, 63 in Group 2, and 55 in Group 3. After 52 weeks, it was determined via questionnaire whether the subject quit smoking entirely. Results of the study are presented in the following table.
g. Write a conclusion for this hypothesis test.
If we reject the null hypothesis when the statement in the null hypothesis is true, we have made a Type ________ error.
If we do not reject the null hypothesis when the statement in the alternative hypothesis is true, we have made a Type ________ error.