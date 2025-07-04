Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test regarding a population proportion at the α = 0.01 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
You Explain It! ESP Suppose an acquaintance claims to have the ability to determine the birth month of randomly selected individuals. To test such a claim, you randomly select 80 individuals and ask the acquaintance to state the birth month of the individual. If the individual has the ability to determine birth month, then the proportion of correct birth months should exceed 1/12, the rate one would expect from simply guessing.
a. State the null and alternative hypotheses for this experiment.
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
a. Determine the critical value for a right-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance with 22 degrees of freedom.
c. Determine the critical values for a two-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 33.
b. Determine the critical value for a left-tailed test of a population mean at the α = 0.01 level of significance based on a sample size of n = 40.
A popular theme park claims that their weekly attendance is around . You believe that the weekly attendance is different than this claimed value, so you gather sample data. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A candy manufacturer seeking to minimize the variation in weights of their candies claims to produce candies with a standard deviation less than g. Write the null and alternative hypotheses.
A survey claimed that of adults prefer electric cars over traditional cars. A car manufacturer believes the true proportion is higher than . To test this, they survey a random sample of adults and find that say they prefer electric cars. Determine which test statistic to use & calculate it.