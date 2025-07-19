Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. In this context, we are testing the null hypothesis (H₀) that the variances of two populations are equal (σ₁² = σ₂²) against the alternative hypothesis (H₁) that they are not equal. The outcome of this test helps determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis at a specified significance level.

F-Test for Variances The F-test is a statistical test used to compare the variances of two populations. It involves calculating the F-statistic, which is the ratio of the two sample variances (s₁²/s₂²). This statistic follows an F-distribution under the null hypothesis, and by comparing the calculated F-statistic to a critical value from the F-distribution table, we can assess whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis regarding the equality of variances.