F-Distribution The F-distribution is a probability distribution that arises frequently in statistics, particularly in the context of variance analysis. It is used to compare variances between two populations and is defined by two sets of degrees of freedom: one for the numerator (d.f.N) and one for the denominator (d.f.D). The shape of the F-distribution varies based on these degrees of freedom, and it is always right-skewed.

Critical Value A critical value is a threshold that determines the boundary for rejecting the null hypothesis in hypothesis testing. For a two-tailed test, critical values are found at both ends of the distribution, corresponding to the chosen level of significance (α). In this case, with α = 0.05, the critical values will be located at the 2.5th percentile and the 97.5th percentile of the F-distribution, indicating the regions where the null hypothesis can be rejected.