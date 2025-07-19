Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about population parameters based on sample data. In this context, we formulate a null hypothesis (H0: σ₁² ≤ σ₂²) and an alternative hypothesis (H1: σ₁² > σ₂²) to test the claim regarding the variances. The outcome of the test will help determine if there is enough evidence to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative. Recommended video: 05:52 05:52 Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions

F-Test for Variances The F-test is a statistical test used to compare the variances of two populations. It involves calculating the F-statistic, which is the ratio of the two sample variances (s₁²/s₂²). This statistic follows an F-distribution under the null hypothesis, and we compare it to a critical value from the F-distribution table based on the degrees of freedom to determine if the variances are significantly different. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables