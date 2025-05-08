Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
1:34 minutes
Problem 7.1.23a
Textbook Question
Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.
Job Interviews In a Harris poll of 514 human resource professionals, 45.9% said that body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags.
a. Among the 514 human resource professionals who were surveyed, how many of them said that body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the number of human resource professionals who said that body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags. This is a simple application of percentages, where we are given the total number of surveyed professionals (514) and the percentage (45.9%).
Step 2: Recall the formula for finding a percentage of a total. The formula is: \( \text{Number} = \text{Total} \times \left( \frac{\text{Percentage}}{100} \right) \).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Here, \( \text{Total} = 514 \) and \( \text{Percentage} = 45.9 \). The formula becomes: \( \text{Number} = 514 \times \left( \frac{45.9}{100} \right) \).
Step 4: Simplify the fraction \( \frac{45.9}{100} \) to convert the percentage into a decimal. This gives \( 0.459 \). The formula now becomes: \( \text{Number} = 514 \times 0.459 \).
Step 5: Multiply the total number of surveyed professionals (514) by the decimal value (0.459) to find the number of professionals who said body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags. This will give the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around a sample statistic, such as a proportion. For example, if 45.9% of surveyed professionals indicated a preference, the confidence interval would help determine the range within which the true proportion of all professionals likely falls.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of successes (in this case, professionals who view body piercings and tattoos as red flags) to the total number of observations in the sample. It is calculated by dividing the number of affirmative responses by the total sample size. This value is crucial for constructing the confidence interval and understanding the survey results.
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Population Parameter
A population parameter is a numerical value that summarizes a characteristic of an entire population, such as the true proportion of all human resource professionals who consider body piercings and tattoos as grooming red flags. In statistical analysis, we often use sample data to estimate this parameter, acknowledging that our estimates may vary due to sampling error.
