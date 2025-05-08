Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.





Job Interviews In a Harris poll of 514 human resource professionals, 45.9% said that body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags.





a. Among the 514 human resource professionals who were surveyed, how many of them said that body piercings and tattoos were big personal grooming red flags?