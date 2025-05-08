Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.





Job Interviews In a Harris poll of 514 human resource professionals, 90% said that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression.





a. Among the 514 human resource professionals who were surveyed, how many of them said that the appearance of a job applicant is most important for a good first impression?



