Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion
Problem 6.3.10c
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–10, use the same population of {4, 5, 9} that was used in Examples 2 and 5. As in Examples 2 and 5, assume that samples of size n = 2 are randomly selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Proportion
c. Find the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion of odd numbers.
1
Step 1: Identify the population and the parameter of interest. The population is {4, 5, 9}, and we are interested in the proportion of odd numbers in the samples. Odd numbers in the population are {5, 9}.
Step 2: Determine the sample size (n = 2) and note that sampling is done with replacement. This means each sample can include repeated values from the population.
Step 3: List all possible samples of size 2 that can be drawn with replacement from the population. For example, the samples are {(4, 4), (4, 5), (4, 9), (5, 4), (5, 5), (5, 9), (9, 4), (9, 5), (9, 9)}.
Step 4: For each sample, calculate the sample proportion of odd numbers. For example, in the sample (4, 5), the proportion of odd numbers is 1/2 because only one of the two numbers is odd.
Step 5: Compute the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion by averaging all the sample proportions calculated in Step 4. Use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>μ</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>Σ</mo><mi>p</mi></mrow><mi>N</mi></mfrac></mrow></math>, where Σp is the sum of all sample proportions and N is the total number of samples.
Key Concepts
Sampling Distribution
A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic obtained from a larger population, created by taking multiple samples. In this context, it refers to the distribution of the sample proportion of odd numbers when samples of size n = 2 are drawn from the population {4, 5, 9}. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how sample statistics behave and vary from the population parameter.
Sample Proportion
The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of successes (in this case, odd numbers) to the total number of observations in the sample. For the population {4, 5, 9}, the odd numbers are 5 and 9. The sample proportion helps in estimating the likelihood of finding odd numbers in random samples, which is essential for calculating the mean of the sampling distribution.
Mean of the Sampling Distribution
The mean of the sampling distribution of a sample proportion is the expected value of that proportion across all possible samples. It can be calculated as the population proportion of odd numbers. This mean provides insight into the central tendency of the sample proportions, allowing for predictions about the behavior of samples drawn from the population.
