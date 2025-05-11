Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic obtained from a larger population, created by taking multiple samples. In this context, it refers to the distribution of the sample proportion of odd numbers when samples of size n = 2 are drawn from the population {4, 5, 9}. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how sample statistics behave and vary from the population parameter. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Sample Proportion The sample proportion is the ratio of the number of successes (in this case, odd numbers) to the total number of observations in the sample. For the population {4, 5, 9}, the odd numbers are 5 and 9. The sample proportion helps in estimating the likelihood of finding odd numbers in random samples, which is essential for calculating the mean of the sampling distribution. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion