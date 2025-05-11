Critical Thinking. In Exercises 17–28, use the data and confidence level to construct a confidence interval estimate of p, then address the given question.





Gender Selection Before its clinical trials were discontinued, the Genetics & IVF Institute conducted a clinical trial of the XSORT method designed to increase the probability of conceiving a girl and, among the 945 babies born to parents using the XSORT method, there were 879 girls. The YSORT method was designed to increase the probability of conceiving a boy and, among the 291 babies born to parents using the YSORT method, there were 239 boys. Construct the two 95% confidence interval estimates of the percentages of success. Compare the results. What do you conclude?