Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 4.3.28b
Textbook Question
Hypergeometric Distribution Binomial experiments require that any sampling be done with replacement because each trial must be independent of the others. The hypergeometric distribution also has two outcomes: success and failure. The sampling, however, is done without replacement. For a population of N items having k successes and failures, the probability of selecting a sample of size that has successes and failures is given by
In a shipment of 15 microchips, 2 are defective and 13 are not defective. A sample of three microchips is chosen at random. Use the above formula to find the probability that (b) one microchip is defective and two are not defective
Hypergeometric Distribution
The hypergeometric distribution models the probability of obtaining a specific number of successes in a sample drawn without replacement from a finite population. Unlike the binomial distribution, where sampling is done with replacement, the hypergeometric distribution accounts for the changing probabilities as items are drawn. It is defined by the population size (N), the number of successes in the population (k), the sample size (n), and the number of successes in the sample (x).
Combinations
Combinations refer to the selection of items from a larger set where the order of selection does not matter. In the context of the hypergeometric distribution, combinations are used to calculate the number of ways to choose successes and failures from the population. The notation 'nCr' represents the number of combinations of n items taken r at a time, calculated using the formula n! / (r!(n-r)!), where '!' denotes factorial.
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation in the hypergeometric distribution involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome based on the number of successes and failures in the sample. The formula provided combines the combinations of successes and failures in the sample and the population, divided by the total combinations possible in the population. This allows for the computation of the probability of drawing a certain number of defective and non-defective items from the shipment of microchips.
